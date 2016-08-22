FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-ZetaDisplay acquires Digital Signage supplier in Norway
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
August 22, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ZetaDisplay acquires Digital Signage supplier in Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Zetadisplay AB :

* Acquires ProntoTV AS in Norway

* ProntoTV AS is a supplier of Digital Signage in Norway

* Purchase price is 75 million Norwegian crowns ($9.10 million) on a debt-free basis plus an earnings-based supplemental purchase price in a maximum amount of 25 million Norwegian crowns which will be paid out at beginning of 2018

* Is entitled to make payment of 8 million Swedish crowns ($950,062.35) of purchase price in form of ordinary shares in ZetaDisplay

* Acquisition is being financed via private placement of units in amount of 50 million Swedish crowns and debt financing of 30 million Swedish crowns

* Intends to resolve to carry out a rights issue of units in amount of 10 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2416 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 8.4205 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.