Aug 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Japan's Teijin is set to make two polyester film joint ventures with Dupont into wholly owned subsidiaries - Nikkei

* Teijin to acquire Dupont's 40% interest in Teijin Dupont Films Japan, take over Dupont's 49.9% stake in Indonesia Teijin Dupont Films - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2bIJqD8) Further company coverage: