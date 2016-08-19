FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Viacom, National Amusements boards agree to settle dispute - internal memo
August 19, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viacom, National Amusements boards agree to settle dispute - internal memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters :

* Boards of Viacom and National Amusements approved an agreement to settle their dispute - Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters

* Tom Dooley to become interim president and CEO until the end of fiscal year on September 30 - Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters

* As part of agreement,Viacom board to expand, adding 5 new directors nominated by National Amusements-Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters

* Philippe Dauman to continue to serve as non-executive chairman before leaving board on Sept 13 - Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters Further company coverage:

