BRIEF-Bid target Wireless sees FY outturn broadly in line with expectations

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wireless Group Plc :

* Six month group revenue from continuing operations of £38.2m (2015 restated: £37.0m)

* Six month pre-tax profits from continuing operations of £4.5m (2015 restated: £5.0m)

* Disposal of tv business to itv for a purchase price of £100m completed in February 2016

* Profit on disposal of £79.2m and associated return of capital of £55.0m

* No interim dividend declared in light of news corp offer

* Awarded three packages for Premier League live audio rights which will further underpin outlook for Talksport going forward - chairman

* Currently anticipates a full year outturn broadly in line with expectations