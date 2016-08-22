FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Bid target Wireless sees FY outturn broadly in line with expectations
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bid target Wireless sees FY outturn broadly in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wireless Group Plc :

* Six month group revenue from continuing operations of £38.2m (2015 restated: £37.0m)

* Six month pre-tax profits from continuing operations of £4.5m (2015 restated: £5.0m)

* Disposal of tv business to itv for a purchase price of £100m completed in February 2016

* Profit on disposal of £79.2m and associated return of capital of £55.0m

* No interim dividend declared in light of news corp offer

* Awarded three packages for Premier League live audio rights which will further underpin outlook for Talksport going forward - chairman

* Currently anticipates a full year outturn broadly in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
