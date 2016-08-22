FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun International FY diluted adjusted HEPS falls 20 pct
August 22, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sun International FY diluted adjusted HEPS falls 20 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd :

* FY revenue increased 15 pct to R12.2 billion

* FY diluted adjusted HEPS decreased 20 pct to 628 cents

* Final gross cash dividend of 135 cents per share

* With opening of Time Square at Menlyn in April next year Morula Casino will be closed and carousel will be severely impacted

* All options, including disposal are being considered for Carousel which will need to be downscaled when time square opens

* Started talks with Western Cape Gambling Board, Gauteng Gambling Board regarding tax concessions for international VIP programme to be viable

* In South Africa, economic environment remains a serious concern

* Despite a slowdown in Chilean economy we expect continued growth from our portfolio of properties in that country

* Anticipate a slight improvement in performance from existing business during current 6 month period

* Sun with opening of Time Square Casino in April next year we anticipate meaningful growth in revenue and EBITDA for full period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

