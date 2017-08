Aug 22 (Reuters) - Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :

* Says Mexican watchdog finds bidding for Viaducto Elevado Bicentenario deal was carried out according to rules

* Says auditor recommends rebalancing of concessions to recognize the investments made by OHL Mexico

* Says audit finds irregularities concerning 296 million Mexican pesos ($16 million)

