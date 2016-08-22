FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pylon signs deal with Sarl Jefferson Distribution
August 22, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pylon signs deal with Sarl Jefferson Distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pylon SA :

* Signs deal with Sarl Jefferson Distribution for exclusive distribution of co's products in France

* Under distribution agreement, plans to increase sale of its products on French market by at least 20 percent yearly

* Planned level of sale of Pylon Audio products to Sarl Jefferson Distribution until end of 2017 at 40,000 euros ($45,164)

* Plans that minimum target level of speakers sets sales to Sarl Jefferson Distribution in 5 years will be at no less than 100,000 euros yearly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

