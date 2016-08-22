FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Discover Financial Services to repurchase up to $100 million of common stock
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services to repurchase up to $100 million of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services :

* Says to repurchase up to an additional $100 million of shares of the company's common stock through june 30, 2017

* Expects to increase amount of share repurchases it plans to complete in q3 2016 by additional $100 million announced monday

* Says amount is in addition to the $1.95 billion of share repurchases included in the company's 2016 capital plan

* Board of governors of federal reserve notified co that it has no objections to co's repurchase of up to additional $100 million of shares Source text - bit.ly/2bbswsa Further company coverage:

