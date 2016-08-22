BRIEF-Dish to pay Rovi a monthly per-subscriber fee

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Rovi Corp :

* Under 10-year license agreement, Dish will pay Rovi for the period beginning on april 5, 2016 based upon on a monthly, per-subscriber fee

* Dish to provide Tivo with release for all past products and going-forward covenant not-to-sue under Dish's existing patents during 10-year term

* Tivo to provide dish certain Tivo products during the term and cash payments by tivo to dish of $60 million in the aggregate over the next year Source text - bit.ly/2bIW7vG Further company coverage: