a year ago
BRIEF-New York Reit plans of liquidation and dissolution
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-New York Reit plans of liquidation and dissolution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - New York Reit Inc :

* New York Reit announces plan of liquidation and dissolution

* Net proceeds to be distributed to stockholders

* Amends existing credit facility to allow proceeding with liquidation

* Stockholder approval of plan of liquidation and dissolution required

* Says also announced that company has amended its current credit facility to permit nyrt to adopt a plan of liquidation

* Plan of liquidation outlines an orderly wind down of company's business and operations.

* Says company's board has approved a plan of complete liquidation and dissolution of company

* Company is re-engaging in discussions with parties that had indicated interest in individual assets of company

* Will continue with its previously announced plans to refinance its credit facility in order to prepay its credit facility in full

* Says intends to hold a special meeting of stockholders to seek approval of plan of dissolution

* Plan of liquidation was approved by nyrt's board of directors by a vote of five directors voting for and one director voting against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

