BRIEF-RLJ Entertainment enters into agreement with AMC Networks' unit

Aug 22 (Reuters) - RLJ Entertainment Inc :

* Entered into an investment agreement with Digital Entertainment Holdings Llc, unit of AMC Networks Inc - SEC filing

* Co and AMC will enter into a credit and guaranty agreement

* AMC will provide a $60 million seven-year term loan and a $5 million one-year term loan to the company

* Says will grant AMC warrants to purchase at least 20 million shares of the company's common stock

* Says AMC will have the right to designate two directors to the company's board of directors

* Upon full exercise of AMC warrants, AMC will have the right to designate at least a majority of the company's board of directors Source text: (bit.ly/2bwtySp) Further company coverage: