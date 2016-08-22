FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Nautilus obtains bridge financing and restructures Solwara 1 project delivery
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nautilus obtains bridge financing and restructures Solwara 1 project delivery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Nautilus Minerals Inc :

* Nautilus obtains bridge financing and restructures solwara 1 project delivery

* Nautilus Minerals inc says has signed a subscription agreement with mawarid offshore mining ltd

* Nautilus Minerals inc says purchasers have agreed to purchase such number of common shares of co that will raise gross proceeds of up to us$20 million

* Additional funding required and in order to continue operating during financing period, co will implement a restructuring plan

* Restructuring plan involves reducing company staff numbers by approximately 60% to maintain key resources required to implement

* Nautilus Minerals inc says could be in a position to commence initial deployment and testing operations at solwara 1 project by end of q1 2019

* Staff reductions will include departure of co's executive management team by september 2, 2016, shontel norgate, cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.