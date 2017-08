Aug 22 (Reuters) - ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* Has signed Letter of Intent (LoI) regarding acquisition of Restaurang EKO AB

* Total purchase price of Restaurang EKO is about 0.7 million Swedish crowns ($83,406.81) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3926 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)