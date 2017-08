Aug 22 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Hong Kong Ratings Affirmed At 'AAA/A-1+' And 'cnAAA/CNA-1+'; Outlook Remains Negative

* Negative Outlook Reflects Outlook On The SAR's Central Government, China

* Estimate Hong Kong's 2016 GDP Per Capita To Be About $44,300

* Believe Hong Kong's Economy Is Likely To Grow Faster Than The Average Of High-Income Economies Over The Next Three Years Source (bit.ly/2bXUT2R)