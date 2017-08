Aug 22 (Reuters) - Real Industry Inc :

* Craig bouchard, formerly chairman and chief executive officer of company, has stepped down from company.

* Elected kyle ross, company's chief financial officer, as president, interim chief executive officer

* Has no current plan to search for a permanent ceo