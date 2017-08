BRIEF-Hufvudstaden Q2 net profit up at SEK 910.2 million

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hufvudstaden AB :

* H1 net revenue amounted to 870 million Swedish crowns ($103.81 million), increase of 6 percent

* H1 profit after tax for period was 1.65 billion crowns versus 1.22 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 net revenue 439.1 million crowns versus 408.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net profit 910.2 million crowns versus 774.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 gross profit from property management amounted to 301.9 million crowns, increase of 10 percent