BRIEF-Sky-mobi enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Sky-mobi Ltd :

* Mobi Limited enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction

* Mobi Ltd - deal for US$0.275 per share or US$2.2 per ads

* Says buyer group intends to fund merger with proceeds from a committed loan facility in amount of US$40 million

* Says buyer group's loan facility arranged by china merchants bank

* Mobi Ltd says has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with amber shining investment limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: