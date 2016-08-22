BRIEF-Apple has come up with three new iPhone models for next year - Nikkei

Aug 22 (Reuters) -

* Apple Inc. has come up with three new iPhone models for next year, including a premium handset that will sport a curved display - Nikkei

* Apple's plans include 4.7-inch model, 5.5-inch model, premium handset that will be either 5.5-inches or larger equipped with screen bent on 2 sides- Nikkei

* Lack of demand is likely to drag down shipments for FY to less than 200 mln handsets, vs 231 mln phones Apple sold last year - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2bwO4Vo)

