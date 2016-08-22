BRIEF-MiMedx says its amniotic allografts are terminally sterilized to enhance safety related to microbiological, viral transmission

Aug 22 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc

* Mimedx group inc says "amniotic allografts are terminally sterilized to enhance safety related to microbiological and viral transmission"

* "in light of media attention and in wake of concerns related to zika virus, reiterating processing safety standards for terminal sterilization of mimedx amniotic allografts"

* "we have thoroughly reviewed fda zika guidance and have made updates to our donor eligibility process to continue to be in compliance with all requirements"