a year ago
BRIEF-MiMedx says its amniotic allografts are terminally sterilized to enhance safety related to microbiological, viral transmission
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
August 22, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MiMedx says its amniotic allografts are terminally sterilized to enhance safety related to microbiological, viral transmission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc

* Mimedx group inc says "amniotic allografts are terminally sterilized to enhance safety related to microbiological and viral transmission"

* "in light of media attention and in wake of concerns related to zika virus, reiterating processing safety standards for terminal sterilization of mimedx amniotic allografts"

* "we have thoroughly reviewed fda zika guidance and have made updates to our donor eligibility process to continue to be in compliance with all requirements" Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
