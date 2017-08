Aug 22 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Alibaba group announces appointment of Eric Jing as board member to replace Jonathan Lu

* Says Jing'S appointment and Lu'S retirement will be effective September 1, 2016 - SEC Filing

* With Jing'S appointment and Lu'S retirement, the company's board will remain at 11 members Source - bit.ly/2bbIwz8 Further company coverage: