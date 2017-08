Aug 22 (Reuters) - Country Bird Holdings Proprietary Limited (CBH):

* Acquired Sovereign shares representing 8.7 pct of Sovereign's total issued share capital at 8.75 rand per share

* CBH, together with concert parties, hold 26 mln shares in sovereign, about 34.1 pct of Sovereign's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)