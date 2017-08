Aug 22 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc:

* Williams comments on Corvex plan to nominate directors

* "Intends to appoint three new, independent directors to its board of directors prior to company's 2016 annual meeting"

* Williams expects to announce new board appointments in coming weeks

* Says board indicated it would promptly make a determination on corvex proposal once new board members are appointed