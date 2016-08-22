FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sophiris Bio currently evaluating options to further advance clinical development of Topsalysin
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
August 22, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sophiris Bio currently evaluating options to further advance clinical development of Topsalysin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Sophiris Bio Inc :

* Currently evaluating options to further advance clinical development of topsalysin - sec filing

* "will require significant additional funding to advance topsalysin in clinical development"

* Could use dilutive funding options like equity financing or "non-dilutive" funding options to fund future clinical development of topsalysin

* Do not plan on pursuing new clinical trials, including a second phase 3 trial in bph, unless we obtain additional financing

* Believe that earliest we could commercialize topsalysin for treatment of localized prostate cancer would be in late 2021 or into 2022 Source text (bit.ly/2bHNTCN) Further company coverage:

