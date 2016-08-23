FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Bahamas' ratings to Baa3 with stable outlook, concluding review for downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Moody's on Bahamas:

* Moody's downgrades Bahamas' ratings to Baa3 with stable outlook, concluding review for downgrade

* Forecasts that the Bahamian economy will recover in 2016-20, with real GDP growth expected to average 1.3% during this period

* The Bahamas' long-term local currency country risk ceilings were lowered to A2 from A1

* Moody's expectation is that Bahamas' economic performance over next 5 years will likely remain subdued,constrained by structural rigidities

* Stable outlook reflects expectation economic performance will strengthen in 2016-18 Source text - (bit.ly/2bxYpjT) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
