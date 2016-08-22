FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alberta Investment Management says certain clients have agreed to sell 1.8 mln shares each of TMX Group
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alberta Investment Management says certain clients have agreed to sell 1.8 mln shares each of TMX Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Alberta Investment Management Corporation

* Certain clients have agreed to sell 1.8 million common shares each of TMX Group Limited

* Common shares are being sold on underwritten block trade basis at gross price of $57.70 per share, through a syndicate of underwriters

* Each of AIMCO, CDPQ and OTPPB will continue to hold approximately 5% of issued and outstanding common shares of tmx

* Each of AIMCO, CDPQ and OTPPB will continue to have a nominee on board of directors of TMX

* AIMCO, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan board agreed to sell an aggregate of about 9.9% of common shares of TMX as of Aug 2

* Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan board to sell shares of TMX Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
