BRIEF-Avista says board amended Article II of bylaws

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Avista Corp

* On Aug 17, 2016, board amended Article II of bylaws to include a new section 12 providing for "proxy access" to company's shareholders

* Shareholder continuously owning at least 3 percent of stock for 3 years, to include director nominee for election in proxy soliciting materials

* Group of not more than 20 shareholders owning at least 3% stock for 3 yrs,to include director nominee for election in proxy soliciting materials