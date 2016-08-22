FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avista says board amended Article II of bylaws
August 22, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avista says board amended Article II of bylaws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Avista Corp

* On Aug 17, 2016, board amended Article II of bylaws to include a new section 12 providing for "proxy access" to company's shareholders

* Shareholder continuously owning at least 3 percent of stock for 3 years, to include director nominee for election in proxy soliciting materials

* Group of not more than 20 shareholders owning at least 3% stock for 3 yrs,to include director nominee for election in proxy soliciting materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

