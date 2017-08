Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA

* FDA issues statement on Medical Device User Fee Agreement (MDUFA)

* Under new draft agreement, FDA would be authorized to collect $999.5 million in user fees plus adjustments for inflation over five years from Oct 2017

* Medical device user fee program would provide critical resources to the FDA medical device review program Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bB8hby)