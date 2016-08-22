BRIEF-Isle of Capri Casinos and unit St Charles Gaming entered into an agreement with Kicks Entertainment LLC

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Isle Of Capri Casinos Inc

* On August 22, co and unit St. Charles Gaming entered into an equity purchase agreement with Kicks Entertainment LLC

* Pursuant to agreement, Kicks Entertainment agreed to purchase all of equity interests of IOC - Lake Charles

* Isle of Capri Casinos Inc says upon signing of agreement, Kicks Entertainment paid to company a deposit of $20 million

* If proposed transaction is completed, Kicks Entertainment will pay an aggregate purchase price of about $134.5 million