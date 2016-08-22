FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Isle of Capri Casinos and unit St Charles Gaming entered into an agreement with Kicks Entertainment LLC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 22, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Isle of Capri Casinos and unit St Charles Gaming entered into an agreement with Kicks Entertainment LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Isle Of Capri Casinos Inc

* On August 22, co and unit St. Charles Gaming entered into an equity purchase agreement with Kicks Entertainment LLC

* Pursuant to agreement, Kicks Entertainment agreed to purchase all of equity interests of IOC - Lake Charles

* Isle of Capri Casinos Inc says upon signing of agreement, Kicks Entertainment paid to company a deposit of $20 million

* If proposed transaction is completed, Kicks Entertainment will pay an aggregate purchase price of about $134.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.