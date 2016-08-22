BRIEF-Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci signs two credit agreements for $310 million

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci

* Signs two credit agreements for a total of USD 310 million with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and MUFG Corporate Banking division

* The agreement for $150 million of the total $310 million signed with EBRD and $160 million signed with MUFG Bank

* The credits have total maturity period of 7 years and cost of USD libor +1.90-1.95

* Says to use the credit for the financing of second factory investment in Aksaray Organized Industrial Site and other general needs

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)