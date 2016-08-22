FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xtera communications received notice of termination of master manufacturing agreement between Co and NSG Technology on Aug 17
August 22, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xtera communications received notice of termination of master manufacturing agreement between Co and NSG Technology on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Xtera Communications Inc :

* On August 17, 2016 received a notice of termination of master manufacturing agreement between Co and NSG Technology

* Terminating master manufacturing agreement due to Xtera's non-payment of outstanding accounts receivable - sec filing

* Xtera will continue to work with Foxconn to reach a mutually agreeable solution - sec filing

* Also received notification from nasdaq indicating co no longer complies with requirements of Nasdaq listing

* Currently evaluating various alternative courses of action to regain compliance, intends to submit plan with nasdaq before Oct 3, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2bJzbeZ) Further company coverage:

