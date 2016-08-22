BRIEF-Comstock Resources -amends previously announced offer to exchange any and all of its existing senior notes for 3 new series of secured notes

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources Inc :

* Amendment to previously announced offer to exchange any and all of its existing senior notes for three new series of secured notes

* Amendment applies to unsecured senior notes exchange, reflects increase in mandatory conversion price to $12.32/share from $10.47 /share

* Making clarifying change to limitation on liens covering new convertible notes

* Will not be permitted to create or incur liens on convertible loans to secure indebtedness other than permitted liens Source text (bit.ly/2by93ou) Further company coverage: