Aug 22 (Reuters) - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp :

* Stadium Capital Partners Lp reports open market sale of 11,656 shares of co's common stock at average price of $12.93per share on Aug 18

* Stadium Capital Partners Lp says made open market sale of 20,042 shares of co at average price of $13.11/share on Aug 19

* Stadium Capital Partners LP says made open market sale of 3,804 shares of co at average price of $13.14/share on Aug 22