August 23, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad Q2 operating profit doubles to SEK 115.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Q2 operating profit 115.4 million Swedish crowns ($13.81 million) versus 53.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income 86.2 million crowns versus 37.2 million crowns year ago

* Operating profit for Q1 2015 was positively impacted by about 153 million crowns as result of revaluation of Senapsfabriken project

* Says during H2 company's ambition is to continue to expand project portfolio at same, fast rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3590 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

