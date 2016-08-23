FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Annuity provider JRP says solvency capital ratio as at June end about 130 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 23, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Annuity provider JRP says solvency capital ratio as at June end about 130 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Jrp Group Plc

* Trading statement

* Since update on 11 May, trading to 31 July continued in-line with expectations in each of defined benefit de-risking, individual guaranteed income for life solutions and lifetime mortgages

* We expect to report an embedded value at 30 June 2016 above 200p per share

* Remains comfortably capitalised under Solvency II and expects to confirm that its solvency capital ratio at 30 June 2016 was around 130 pct

* Merger continues to progress in line with expectations, and we will update market on our progress towards achieving targeted cost savings of at least 40 mln stg in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.