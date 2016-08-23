BRIEF-Hansteen says occupational market in the UK continues to be strong

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc :

* H1 normalised total profit of 30.8 million stg (H1 2015: 30.1 million stg)

* H1 adjusted EPRA nav per share increased by 8.4 pct to 120.5p (31 December 2015: 111.2p) *

* H1 ifrs pre-tax profit of 54.8 million stg (h1 2015: 103.7 million stg)

* November interim dividend increased by 4.8 pct to 2.2p per share (November 2015: 2.1p per share)

* Our chosen core regions of UK, Germany and Netherlands are most attractive within European locations and notwithstanding Brexit

* Occupational market in UK continues to be strong - Chairman

* Total portfolio owned or co-owned at 30 June 2016 was valued at 1.67 billion stg, with a rent roll of 126.5 million stg per annum

* On a like-for-like basis, statistics for rent and occupancy are marginally down from 31 December 2015 but not significantly so

* Risk that one or more of countries that group operates in could leave euro which may affect nature of group's loans and derivatives

* Risk that one or more of countries that group operates in could leave euro which may affect nature of group's loans and derivatives

* Management are closely monitoring eurozone and european union situation and their findings are regularly reviewed by board