a year ago
BRIEF-Photo-Me International buys Asda's photo division
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 23, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Photo-Me International buys Asda's photo division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Photo-me International

* Acquires UK photo division of Asda Stores Limited

* Photo division consists of 191 photo centres, as well as 172 self-service kiosk sites located in Asda stores

* Consideration for photo division is £3.35 million

* Photo-Me has also agreed to buy the inventory available at each photo centre at the date of completion, as well as central consignment stock, estimated at £2 million

* The total consideration to be paid is currently estimated at £5.35 million and is capped at a maximum of £6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
