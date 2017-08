Aug 23 (Reuters) - Real Holding i Sverige Publ AB :

* Has entered into agreement to acquire Hägglundsfastigheterna abowner of property Norrlungånger 2:144 in Örnsköldsvik

* Property value under transaction to be 180 million Swedish crowns ($21.5 million)

($1 = 8.3613 Swedish crowns)