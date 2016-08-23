FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cementos Pacasmayo plans to separate cement operation and phosphate holdings into two public companies
August 23, 2016 / 12:10 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Cementos Pacasmayo plans to separate cement operation and phosphate holdings into two public companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Cementos Pacasmayo SAA

* Cementos Pacasmayo announces plan to separate cement operation and phosphate holdings into two independent public companies

* Company’s ownership of Fosfatos Del Pacifico will be transferred to a separate entity, Fossal

* Proposed corporate reorganization is tax-free

* Fossal will in turn own 70% of Fospac

* For each common share of co existing shareholders to receive about 0.20 common share of Fossal & about 0.80 common share of co

* Fossal will retain same directors and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

