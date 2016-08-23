FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bakkafrost Q2 EBIT lags forecast, keeps 2016 output view
August 23, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bakkafrost Q2 EBIT lags forecast, keeps 2016 output view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

23 aug (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost

* q2 operational ebit dkk 307.1 million (Reuters poll dkk 325 million)

* The high salmon spot prices affected the VAP segment negatively, and the VAP segment made an operational EBIT of DKK -68.4 million

* Harvested volumes in Q2 were 13.0 thousand tonnes gutted weight

* Together with bakkafrost's unchanged expected harvest (excluding. Faroe farming) of 48,000 tonnes, total harvest for bakkafrost group in 2016 will be 49,000 tonnes

* Forecasts a release of 10.4 million smolts in 2016, compared with 11.3 million smolts released in 2015 and 10.4 million smolts released in 2014

* Global supply of atlantic salmon is expected to decrease by approximately 4% in volume during 2016, compared to 2015. Decrease is expected to be 8-9% in second half of 2016

* Has signed contracts covering around 79% of vap capacity for rest of 2016

* This corresponds to around 39% of expected harvested volumes for rest of 2016. Remaining 21% are expected to be committed during period

* Bakkafrost has already signed contracts covering approximately 50% of vap capacity for 2017

* Havsbrun's sales of fish feed in 2016 are expected to be at 80,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
