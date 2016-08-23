FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Straumann H1 revenue up at CHF 461 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 23, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Straumann H1 revenue up at CHF 461 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG :

* H1 revenue rises 15% in local currencies and 16% in Swiss francs to 461 million Swiss francs ($479.56 million)

* Q2: double-digit growth in all regions and segments drives organic increase of 15%

* Says H1 net revenue 461.2 million Swiss francs versus reuters poll f'cast of 451 million Swiss francs

* Says H1 EBIT 114.4 million Swiss francs versus Reuters poll forecast of 113 million Swiss francs

* Exceptionally, H1 net profit (135 million Swiss francs) exceeded operating profit (114 million Swiss francs) due to a one-time deferred tax asset gain of 41 million francs resulting from merger of Straumann Brazil with Neodent.

* Has lifted its expectation for full-year revenue growth from high-single-digit to low-double-digit percent range and confirms that it is well on way to deliver its existing profitability targets

* Is pleased to announce that mrs Regula Wallimann has agreed to stand for election to board at next annual general meeting of shareholders on 7 April 2017

* FY outlook: despite further investments in strategic growth initiatives, expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in underlying full-year EBIT margin5

* Guidance for full-year revenue growth raised to low-double-digit percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9613 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.