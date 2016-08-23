FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Komax Holding H1 profit after taxes up 72.1 pct to CHF 20.4 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
August 23, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Komax Holding H1 profit after taxes up 72.1 pct to CHF 20.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Komax Holding AG :

* H1 consolidated revenues +20.4 percent to 177.5 million Swiss francs ($184.65 million) and operating profit (EBIT) +15.3 percent to 27.0 million francs as well as group profit after taxes (EAT) +72.1 percent to 20.4 million francs

* For second half of 2016, Komax Group is anticipating a result broadly in line with first half of year

* In first half of 2016, Komax Group generated order intake of 174.4 million francs, thereby surpassing previous year's result of 165.5 million francs by 5.3 percent

* From current standpoint, Komax Group expects its second-half result for 2016 to be of similar magnitude to its first-half result Source text - bit.ly/2bygrmj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9613 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

