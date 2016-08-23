FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rank Group says FY adj profit 77.4 mln stg vs 74.1 mln stg
August 23, 2016

BRIEF-Rank Group says FY adj profit 77.4 mln stg vs 74.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Rank Group Plc :

* Continued like-for-like growth across all brands and channels, with group like-for-like revenue up 3 pct

* Group EBITDA and group operating profit before exceptional items up in the year, 5 pct and 4 pct respectively, excluding the impact of remote gaming duty

* Strong dividend growth with dividend per share of 6.50p, up 16 pct year-on-year

* FY adjusted profit before tax 77.4 mln stg versus 74.1 mln stg

* Trading in the short seven-week period to August 14 2016 has been positive and is in line with management's expectations

* Rank is predominantly a UK facing business with limited exposure to non-sterling costs and earnings

* The UK's decision to leave the European Union is expected to have little or no direct impact on Rank's performance

* Any likely impact would however be driven by any macro-economic impact of lower UK growth rates or loss of consumer confidence and spending power Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

