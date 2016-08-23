FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Feintool International Holding H1 sales up 14 pct at CHF 279 million
#Switzerland Market Report
August 23, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Feintool International Holding H1 sales up 14 pct at CHF 279 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG :

* With 279 million Swiss francs ($290.26 million) between January 1 and June 30, 2016, Feintool increased its sales by 14 percent - 10 percent when adjusted for currency effects

* H1 operating profits increased by as much as 46 percent compared to the previous year (by 38 percent when currency-adjusted) to 21 million Swiss francs

* In light of these numbers, Feintool is increasing its guidance for the financial year 2016

* FY 2016: Feintool is increasing its guidance and predicts sales growth of 10 pct to 555 million francs with an EBIT margin of 7.5 pct

* CEO change as of September 1 2016

* Heinz Loosli will wind up his 7 years as CEO and hand the office over to his successor Bruno Malinek on September 1, 2016

* Heinz Loosli will be nominated for election to the Feintool board of directors at the general assembly on April 25, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2byhin6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

