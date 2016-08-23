FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016

BRIEF-Emmi H1 EBIT up 9.5 pct at CHF 92.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Emmi AG :

* H1 EBIT of 92.5 million Swiss francs ($96.25 million) compared to 84.4 million francs in previous year (+9.5 pct) and an EBIT margin of 5.8 pct (previous year 5.4 pct)

* H1 sales of 1,594.1 million francs, which was 2.0 pct higher than previous year's figure of 1,563.0 million francs

* H1 net profit was 60.8 million francs, compared with 46.2 million francs in previous year (+31.6 pct)

* Anticipates in FY a sales growth of -1 pct to 1 pct(previously 0 pct to 1 pct) and slightly increases its earnings outlook

* Sees FY EBIT of 185 million to 195 million francs (previously 180 million to 190 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
