a year ago
BRIEF-Transpaco says FY HEPS up 36 pct
#Financials
August 23, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transpaco says FY HEPS up 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Transpaco Ltd :

* Reviewed condensed consolidated results for the year ended June 30 2016 and dividend announcement

* Headline earnings per share up 36 pct

* Total dividend per share 150 cents

* Increase in turnover to 1.71 bln rand was attributable to a combination of volume growth, price increases and inclusion of East Rand plastics for 11 months

* FY cash generated from operations decreased to 139.1 mln rand(June 2015: 144.8 mln rand) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
