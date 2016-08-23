BRIEF-Sasol raises price tag for Lake Charles project

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sasol Ltd :

* Project is under construction near Lake Charles, Louisiana in USA, adjacent to Sasol's existing chemical operations

* An independent third party review of estimate has also been carried out

* Detailed review has confirmed that total capital cost for project is expected to be $11 bln, which includes site infrastructure and utility improvements

* Cash savings that have been achieved from company's low oil price response plan, and cost savings resulting from business performance enhancement programme, are both well ahead of previously communicated targets

* This is an increase of $2.1 bln from original estimate at time of final investment decision (FID) in October 2014

* At June 30 2016, capital expenditure to date on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and overall project completion was around 50 pct

* Schedule for LCCP remains same as communicated on June 6 2016

* First unit, linear low-density polyethylene unit, is expected to achieve beneficial operation in second half of calendar year 2018

* Remaining derivative units will reach beneficial operation by second half of 2019

* Even though expected capital expenditure for LCCP has increased, we do not expect this to result in company exceeding its self-imposed gearing targets

* Expected returns from LCCP have also been updated, taking into account our updated oil, natural gas and petrochemical price forecasts

* On an unlevered basis, returns from LCCP are expected to be slightly above company's US dollar weighted average cost of capital of 8 pct

* We still consider LCCP to be a sound strategic investment that will return value to our shareholders for many years into future

* An impairment of $65 mln has been recognised for our 2016 financial year pertaining to low-density polyethylene unit