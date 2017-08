Aug 23 (Reuters) - Tatfondbank :

* Says decides to place 2 billion roubles ($15.47 million)additional issue of BO-13 series bonds and additional 2 billion roubles issue of BO-14 series

* Decides to place 3 billion roubles additional issue of BO-15 series bonds Source text: bit.ly/2bd5aWg, bit.ly/2bd5FQg, bit.ly/2brTcIQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.6400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)