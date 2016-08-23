FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-OGK-2 H1 profit for period down at RUB 2.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - OGK-2 PJSC :

* H1 profit for period 2.4 billion roubles ($37.07 million)versus 3.3 billion roubles year ago

* H1 profit decrease is mainly due to servicing costs of loans and credits received for implementation of investment programme for capacity supply agreements

* H1 revenue 59.7 billion roubles versus 56.1 billion roubles year ago

* H1 EBITDA 8.6 billion roubles versus 7.2 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bKnsNo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7509 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
