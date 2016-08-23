BRIEF-Viacom says Philippe Dauman entitled to a severance payment of $58 million

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc :

* Dauman shall be entitled to a severance payment of $58 million

* Shall issue to dauman up to 1.1 million shares (plus any dividend equivalents accrued thereon), with respect to unvested psus

* Viacom shall continue to provide dauman with no less than $5 million in life insurance or such lesser amount as determined

* During continuation period, Dauman is authorized to continue to explore a paramount investment. Source text - bit.ly/2bRjs0q Further company coverage: