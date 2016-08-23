FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Agreement between Unit Cobalt International Energy Angola and Sonangol terminated
August 23, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agreement between Unit Cobalt International Energy Angola and Sonangol terminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Cobalt International Energy Inc :

* On aug 22, 2016, purchase and sale agreement between unit cobalt international energy angola ltd. And sonangol was automatically terminated

* Cobalt international energy inc says in accordance with the purchase and sale agreement, sonangol had previously paid the company $250.0 million

* As requisite angolan government approvals were not received within one year, purchase and sale agreement automatically terminated

* Cobalt international energy says plans to work with sonangol to understand and agree on the financial and operational implications of the termination Source text - bit.ly/2bsdemy Further company coverage:

